Top 10 news: EU sanctions Iran’s Morality Police, UK scraps almost all tax cut plans, and more

The European Union (EU) on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Morality police, information minister and other senior officials in the wake of crackdown against the weeks-long protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death. In other news, Marina Ovsyannikova, a former Russian state TV journalist who protested against President Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine invasion during a live broadcast, has fled the country, her lawyers reportedly said.

Mahsa Amini's death: EU sanctions Iran’s Morality Police, minister

The entities that have been backlisted include the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police. Under the sanctions, these Iranian officials will be subjected to EU visa bans and asset freezes.

Russian state journalist who decried Putin’s Ukraine invasion on live TV flees

The 44-year-old Ukrainian-born woman came under heavy scrutiny by Russian officials after she decried the conflict by flashing a poster that read “no war” during the live broadcast of Channel One in March.

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax cut plans

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday that the government will be reversing nearly all the tax cuts announced in the mini-budget. The measures which were introduced by former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng were met with criticism and uproar from both political and public circles.

UK PM's office 'concerned' over attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy protester

The spokesperson for the office of British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the alleged assault on a protestor inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester was “concerning”. “These reports are obviously deeply concerning,” the spokesperson told reporters according to Reuters.

Steve Bannon: US Justice Department seeks six-month prison term for former Trump aide

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday in a new court filing asked a federal judge to sentence Steve Bannon, the former aide of Donald Trump, to six months in prison in addition to a fine of $200,000 for being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Over 1,20,000 children to attend matches at U-17 Women's World Cup, reveals FIFA

FIFA has made a claim that in excess of one lakh children will be attending matches in the ongoing U-17 Women's World Cup, being held in India (Bhubaneswar, Margao and Navi Mumbai). Nandini Arora, one of the Project Directors of the tournament, claimed that the showpiece event will see to 1,20,000 kids witnessing the proceedings live.

BTS members to serve military duties, confirms Big Hit Music

BTS will be heading to the military very soon without any delay. Big Hit Music company has confirmed the same via a Twitter post. Jin will start his process as early as October end. Others will join as and when they are asked. And, by 2025, they will come back together as a boy band and will drop more songs for the ARMY.

Saudi King says 'working hard to support stability of global oil markets'

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz stated on Sunday that his country was working hard to ensure stability and balance in the oil market, including through establishing and maintaining the OPEC+ alliance's recent contentious agreement.

China imposes blanket ban on sale of flavoured e-cigarettes but exports will continue

In a major crackdown, China on Monday banned the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes across the country. The ban is an attempt by the Chinese government to keep underage vaping in check which had been growing steadily.

Anthony Fauci urges US to 'not be complacent' in fight against long Covid

Fauci has been a central figure for the US in the fight against the COVID-19 infection and he believes that it is too early to announce victory over the pandemic. In a recent interview, he warned against the impact of long Covid and requested the authorities to continue the research on the topic.