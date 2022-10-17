Mahsa Amini's death: EU sanctions Iran’s Morality Police, minister for crackdown on protests

The European Union (EU) on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Morality police, information minister and other senior officials in the wake of crackdown against the weeks-long protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's death.

Earlier in the day, EU foreign ministers met to blacklist three more entities, apart from the Morality Police under whose custody the 22-year-old woman died on September 16 after she was detained for violating the Islamic dress code for women.

The entities that have been backlisted include the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard's Basij paramilitary force, and a uniformed branch of the national police.

Under the sanctions, these Iranian officials will be subjected to EU visa bans and asset freezes.

Last week, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned that "now is the time to sanction those responsible" in Iran "for the repression of women".

The US, Britain and Canada have already announced sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to take an "immediate" response against the EU’s sanctions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Naser Kanani said that the Tehran regime will "decide and act immediately in accordance with the decisions and actions" taken by EU member countries.

Earlier, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi had slammed United States President Joe Biden for his expressing support to the protests and accused him of “inciting chaos”.

“The remarks of the American president – who is inciting chaos, terror and the destruction of another country – serve as a reminder of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic who called America the Great Satan,” Raisi said, referring to the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomenei.

(With inputs from agencies)

