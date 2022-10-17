UK PM's office 'concerned' over attack on Hong Kong pro-democracy protester

The spokesperson for the office of British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Monday that the alleged assault on a protestor inside the Chinese consulate in Manchester was “concerning”.

In videos that were posted on social media, a protestor was seen getting beaten up by a group of men on the grounds of the consulate. The incident reportedly took place during a Hong Kong pro-democracy protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping, and it left the protestor severely injured.

“These reports are obviously deeply concerning,” the spokesperson told reporters according to Reuters.

Also read | UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt scraps almost all government tax cut plans

“I understand Greater Manchester Police responded immediately to the incident. I am conscious that their inquiries are ongoing so it would be inappropriate for me to comment beyond that.”

The protests took place as the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party started in Beijing and things got out of control when the protestors were attacked outside the consulate.

The injured protestor, who identified himself as Bob, told BBC that he was attacked by people who came out of the Chinese consulate and started destroying the posters held by the protestors.

Also read | China faces a shotfall of $1 trillion to fund infrastructure & growth projects

“As we tried to stop them, they dragged me inside, and they beat me up,” he said.

The Greater Manchester Police earlier said that an investigation was launched into the attacks and the force was deployed near the consulate to prevent any further escalation of the situation.

The consulate spokesperson did not respond to the assault allegations but said that the situation got worse as the protestors were carrying an “insulting” portrait of Jinping.