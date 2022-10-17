BTS members to serve military duties, confirms Big Hit Music

It's confirmed, BTS will be heading to the military very soon without any delay. Big Hit Music company has confirmed the same via a Twitter post. Sharing long statements in English, Japanese and Chinese, the music company confirmed that all members of the hit band will fulfil the mandatory military service in the coming days.

In a statement, the music company stated that Jin will start his process as early as October end. Others will join as and when they are asked. And, by 2025, they will come back together as a boy band and will drop more songs for the ARMY.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the music company shared in the statement.

It further read, "Since the creation of BTS over ten years ago, the band has risen to international success, broken records, and catapulted K-Pop into the global stratosphere. BIGHIT MUSIC has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

While concluding, the music company wrote, "With the release of their first anthology album earlier this year it opened the path to allow the members to take some time to explore individual projects. As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home. 'Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)' is more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there’s much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

For those unaware, all male citizens aged 18 to 28 are required to serve in the military for about two years to guard against North Korea.

Kim Seok-jin, BTS’ oldest member will join the army once he turns 30, i.e on December 4. Meanwhile, the second-oldest member Min Yoon-ki is due to be enlisted in 2024 under a revised law.

Fans have been debating whether BTS will serve military service or will be exempted to do so. With some polls showing that a majority of South Koreans want the group members to be allowed exemptions from military duties or be offered some alternative.

In South Korea, exemptions to military service are quite controversial as inequality and privilege are highly touchy subjects there.