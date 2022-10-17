Seth Green claims Bill Murray held him upside down by his ankles over trash can when he was just 9

After Geena Davis, Hollywood actor Seth Green has come forward to make some shocking claims about his former co-star Bill Murray. Speaking to hosts Link Neal and Rhett James McLaughlin for their Good Mythical Morning Youtube channel, Green claimed that Murray held him over a trash bin by his ankles when he was just a 9-year-old child.

All of this happened when he was filming a segment for Saturday Night Live about what kids think about the Christmas holiday. Murray was the host of that particular episode.

"[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat," Green said. "And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’"

Then Green’s mother asked her son to move for Murray, but he refused. Talking about what happened next, Green said, "He picked me up by my ankles. Held me upside down… He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried."

Murray has not addressed Green's allegations yet.

Green's allegations come after Murray allegedly paid $100,000 (£90,000) to settle an official complaint filed by a female crew member for allegedly kissing and straddling her on the set of 'Being Mortal'.

After the accusations, Disney shut down production on film indefinitely, as Murray had allegedly been overly friendly and "sexual" with the female production staffer.