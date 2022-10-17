Selena Gomez poses with ex Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Bieber amid feud rumours

For the first time in almost four years since Justin Bieber's wedding, his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and his wife Hailey Baldwin have extended the hand of friendship towards each other. And, putting all of their differences aside, they enjoyed together at a starry night in Los Angeles last night.

According to reports, Selena and Hailey were all smiles as they partied together at the Academy Museum Gala in LA on Sunday. They were also seen giving each other a warm hug. Several photos taken by professional BTS party photographer Tyrell Hampton show the two divas talking and posing for the lens.

For the evening, Hailey and Selena were dressed to the nines, looking every bit stunning in their chic attires. While Hailey opted for a strapless gown featuring a torso cutout and ruched detailing from Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2023 collection, Selena opted for a chic black suit with satin lapels and flared trousers.

The singer paired her formal suit with open-toe sandals and statement chandelier earrings. On the other hand, Hailey opted for a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace.

This friendly appearance of the two comes in the wake of the statements the model made on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, addressing the years-long fan speculation of an alleged feud between herself and Selena over their relationships with Justin.

During her appearance on the podcast, she insisted that they have no bad blood between them as she never dated the 'Peaches' singer at the same time as Selena.

Hailey shared that she and Justin rekindled their romance in 2018 after he got separated from Selena, saying that she "period, point blank … was never in a relationship with him (Justin) when he was with anybody".

“It’s all respect. It’s all love. … Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her,” Hailey said about Selena on the podcast.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for about eight years. During this period, the 'Yummy' singer was linked to several girls including Hailey and Sofia Richie.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2018.