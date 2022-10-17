Steve Bannon: US Justice Department seeks six-month prison term for former Trump aide

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) on Monday in a new court filing asked a federal judge to sentence Steve Bannon, the former aide of Donald Trump, to six months in prison in addition to a fine of $200,000 for being convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

The Justice Department said that since the case began, Bannon had attempted a strategy of defiance and contempt while adding that he ignored the prosecution's subpoena's demands repeatedly.

"From the moment that the Defendant, Stephen K. Bannon, accepted service of a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, he has pursued a bad-faith strategy of defiance and contempt."

"The Committee sought documents and testimony from the Defendant relevant to a matter of national importance: the circumstances that led to a violent attack on the Capitol and disruption of the peaceful transfer of power. In response, the Defendant flouted the Committee's authority and ignored the subpoena's demands," it added.

The court will announce the sentencing on Friday. After the prosecution's filing, Banon's lawyers are also expected to submit their sentencing memo.

As reported by WION, Bannon, in July was found guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena to testify before lawmakers investigating the assault on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

However, even after being found guilty, Bannon's rhetoric remained on the same lines, prior to the judgement.

"I want to start by thanking the jury. We respect their jury decision today," said Bannon after the hearing adding, "the prosecutor missed one very important phrase. I stand with Trump and the Constitution and I will never back off that, ever."

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Bannon guilty of both misdemeanour charges.

(With inputs from agencies)

