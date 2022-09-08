Former US president Donald Trump's top strategist Steve Bannon indicted for fraud

New York's prosecutors have indicted former US president Donald Trump's top strategist Steve Bannon for fraud. In order to face state charges, Bannon surrendered on Thursday (September 8) to New York authorities.

Excusing Bannon from a federal fraud case, Trump pardoned the architect of his successful 2016 White House run in the final hours of his presidency.

The 68-year-old pleaded not guilty to a federal indictment for the accusation of defrauding donors in a private $25 million fundraising drive to help build Trump's signature wall along the US-Mexico border.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg issued Bannon's new indictment which may mirror parts of the federal case concerning the wall.

After being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a House of Representatives committee probing the US Capitol riot, Bannon appeared in a New York state court in Manhattan on Thursday.

Calling the New York case "nothing more than a partisan political weaponisation of the criminal justice system," Bannon denounced "bogus lawsuits" against him.

Bannon had remained close to Trump even after leaving the White House in and spoke with him the day before the Capitol riot.

It is noteworthy that Bannon would not be the first former Trump ally charged in both federal and state court as Bragg's predecessor Cyrus Vance brought fraud charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Experts believe that, unlike Manafort, Bannon will get double jeopardy because he never went to trial on the federal charges.

While Bannon often hosts guests who deny that Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, he championed "America First" right-wing populism.

(With inputs from agencies)

