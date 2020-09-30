TikTok launches guide on fighting misinformation during US elections

The short-video sharing app TikTok has joined the other social media platforms in fighting the spread of misinformation and fake news during the upcoming US elections, that are scheduled for November 3.

After fighting the US President Donald Trump over a nationwide ban on the popular app, TikTok has launched a US election guide to ensure people get the facts and real news, and stop the spread of misinformation.

Through this guide, TikTok is hoping to establish the app as a platform where authentic information can be found. "Our goal is to keep TikTok a place where authentic content can thrive, and our elections guide reflects our ongoing efforts to protect the integrity of our platform and the US elections," the head of US public policy Michael Beckerman said.

The guide will be available at the bottom of all election-related videos and all content posted by the verified accounts of political figures and parties. It will also be available on the Discover page in the TikTok app.

"On TikTok we're seeing how people, especially younger voters, are passionate about important issues and are ready to make their voices heard," BallotReady chief executive Alex Niemczewski said in the release.

"Younger voters often do not realize everything that will appear on their ballot, and we believe that TikTok can help them vote their entire ballot."

Meanwhile, MediaWise at the Poynter Institute, has announced plans of releasing short videos on the app to make the first-time voters about how to vote and how to spot fake news related to the US elections.

"We are excited to partner with TikTok to help teach their community how to sort fact from fiction online," program manager Katy Byron said.