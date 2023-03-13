Three years into the Covid pandemic Japan eases face mask rules

Three years into the pandemic and months after most of the world rid themselves of masks, people at Tokyo Disneyland can finally enjoy the rides maskless. Starting Monday (March 13) major companies like Disney park operator Oriental Land Co, East Japan Railway Co and cinema operator Toho Co are allowing patrons to go maskless. This step is based on updated government guidance issued last month. Japan is one of the last major economies to relax official guidance on face masks. Economies like the United States and the United Kingdom halted most mandates last year.

In spite of the easing of rules, masks remain a part of day-to-day life in Japan. Speaking to Reuters, Tohoku University professor, Hitoshi Oshitani, who was an architect of Japan's COVID response, says "Mask-wearing was part of our culture even before COVID-19."

"I think many people will be wearing masks even after the rules are relaxed," he added.

Last week, Chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said that masks would no longer be required at Cabinet meetings starting Monday. Instead, decisions on the coverings are now left up to individual workspaces.

Speaking to reporters on Monday Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said "as of today, mask-wearing is at the discretion of each individual."

He added that "hay fever is also pretty intense this season, so I think it boils down to the fact that you can wear them for different reasons." Experts have advised that voluntary masking in public transport and other similar spaces could have continuing benefits. In Japan, the vaccination stands at 80 per cent, this, the widespread use of masks has been credited for Japan's relatively lower death toll.

