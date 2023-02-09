US drops COVID-19 vaccine mandate for travellers; Singapore, Japan also relax travel curbs

The US House of Representatives, on Wednesday, voted to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign air travellers. It was one of the last remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place. The vote cleared 227 to 201 with seven Democrats joining Republicans. No Republicans voted against the bill.

The Biden administration, in June, had scrapped the requirement that people arriving in the US by air must test negative for COVID-19. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travelers were still in place.

The White House had been against dropping of the vaccine requirement, saying it "has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States." Whether or not the Senate will take up the bill is not clear.

The US Travel Association welcomed the move. "The need for this requirement has long since passed, and we appreciate the bipartisan action by the US House to end this outdated policy ... The US is the only country that has maintained this policy."

The CDC has been in favour of vaccines and states that they have proved crucial in the fight against COVID-19, which is why it is recommended that all travellers are vaccinated.

COVID-19 public health emergency is expected to come to an end in the US on May 11. "As we approach the end of the public health emergency, the administration will review all relevant policies, including this one," the White House said.

Singapore scraps majority of pandemic rules

Following in the footsteps of US, Singapore will also soon allow non-fully vaccinated travellers to enter the country without a negative pre-departure test. The move will come into force from February 13. The Ministry of Health further said that compulsorily mask-wearing on public transport will end from Monday.

The country’s COVID-19 task force, created in January 2020, will also be deactivated.

“Our COVID-19 situation has remained stable over the recent months, despite increased travel over the year and holidays and China’s shift from zero Covid,” said Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

However, everyone entering Singapore via air or sea needs to submit a health declaration before or on arrival.



Japan to ease curbs for travellers from China

Japan is reportedly set to ease COVID-19 border controls for people arriving from China. The country had tightened quarantine measures for everyone arriving from mainland China in December following a surge in cases.

Reports suggest that testing on arrival for all travellers on direct flights from mainland China will likely change to a sample testing method. However, negative test results within 72 hours prior to their flights will still be required.

(With inputs from agencies)

