'Three real nice guys': Donald Trump to sue Facebook, Google and Twitter CEO

Former US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to sue the CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Trump has decided to launch a class-action lawsuit against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google chief Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the social media platforms banned the former president, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Also read | 'Donald Trump drank bleach to cure Covid', claims man behind 'magic cure'

A little after the report, Trump announced his plans to sue the three CEOs. "Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I'm filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey -- three real nice guys," he said in a press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump explained that he has decided to sue the three CEOs as their social media platforms have become "enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship".

Also read | Trump told Chief of Staff, 'Hitler did good things': Book

The former reality TV star was banned from various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and a few others. The decision was taken as a response to Donald Trump’s posts on social media platforms on January 06 when the Capitol riot took place.Facebook and Twitter were one of the first ones to suspend and ban Trump’s account as the officials believed that Trump was responsible for motivating his supporters to attack the Capitol building on January 06.

Since his ban from social media, the infamous President has tried launching his own blog, which was shut down within a month. After that, his aide has launched a social media app, GETTR, which resembles Twitter.