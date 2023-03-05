Three killed in Azerbaijan-Armenia border clash in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

A clash was reported along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Caucasus on Sunday (March 5), killing three people. According to pro-Armenian separatist authorities, a sabotage group of Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on the car of a Passport and Visa Department of the police, and three police officers were killed, the news agency AFP reported.

Azerbaijan, however, denied this version, with the defence ministry saying that its forces were trying to stop vehicles carrying weapons, when Azerbaijani servicemen were fired at, as a result of the exchange of fire on both sides there are dead and wounded.

Armenia then hit back by saying that Baku's version was absurd and resulted from a provocation planned and instructed by the top leadership. Following the incident, Armenia also said that it was sending an international fact-finding team to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh was becoming a vital necessity.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said that the incident showed that the government needed to create an appropriate checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

AFP reported that since mid-December last year, self-styled Azerbaijani environmental activists have barred the only road linking Karabakh to Armenia, the Lachin corridor, to protest what they called illegal mining. Yerevan has accused Baku of creating a blockade there.

The two countries have fought two wars which have killed thousands of lives for the control of Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated enclave of Karabakh. The landlocked region that still remains under Armenian separatist control is guarded by Russian peacekeepers.

(With inputs from agencies)

