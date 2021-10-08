'This is everything': Neighbours step up to cheer teenager who lost her prized snow globe collection

There is no shortage of horror stories about terrible neighbours, the ones that break fences, scratch cars, and litter. However, good neighbour stories tend to be few and far between in today's world.

At a time like this, it is no surprise that a heart-warming video that proves that good neighbors do exist has gone viral.

Thornton, Colorado residents have shown that community love exists and in what an amazing way.

In this video that is going viral, residents of a small municipality in Colarado stepped up to help a 15-year-old girl who lost her snow globe collection in an accident.

Janae, who has a rare genetic condition known as Williams Syndrome, and has already been through two open-heart surgeries and countless other medical procedures, shattered her entire collection of snow globes in an accident.

Following this Janae was heartbroken and seeing her plight, in an effort to cheer up the teen with a few snow globes, the girl's aunt posted on a community platform called 'Nextdoor', asking if any of their neighbours had one for sale.

As it turned out, Janae's aunt as well as herself were in for a surprise.

Rather than a few snow globes, the neighbourhood donated 80 of various sizes and patterns.

Check out the video here:

Nextdoor shared a video on its platform showing Janae coming home to the delightful sight of an assortment of snow globes arranged on a table and getting emotional upon seeing them. The Her eyes well up with tears as she takes in the surprise and picks up the globe to play the music.