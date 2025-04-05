US President Donald Trump shared a video claiming it was an American airstrike on Houthi rebels in Yemen. Taking to his social media platforms, the US president wrote, "These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!"

"They will never sink our ships again!" he added.

These Houthis gathered for instructions on an attack. Oops, there will be no attack by these Houthis!



They will never sink our ships again! pic.twitter.com/lEzfyDgWP5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2025

The colourless footage showed a few people standing in a circle when a strike hits them. The footage was seemed recorded using a drone or a military aircraft.

The video showed smoke rising after the blast and a captured a wider are when the strike occurred. At the end, two cars were also seen parked near the area.

Houthis, an Iran-backed terror group claimed multiple airstrikes this week and blamed the US for them. It said that the US strikes on commercial and military vessels are a response to Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

As per the group, around 67 people have been killed so far by strikes.

'Operation will not stop until...'

After the claims by the terror group, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Tuesday (April 1), “Iran is incredibly weakened as a result of these attacks, and we have seen they have taken out Houthi leaders.”

"They've taken out critical members who were launching strikes on naval ships and on commercial vessels and this operation will not stop until the freedom of navigation in this region is restored," she added.

(With inputs from agencies)