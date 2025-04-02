At least six B-2 bombers comprising 30% of the US Air Force’s stealth bomber fleet has been deployed to the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, according to satellite images analysed by the private satellite imaging company Planet Labs, reported the Associated Press (AP) on Wednesday. The deployment in Diego Garcia - south of India and within striking distance of both Iran and Yemen - is being seen by experts as a message to Iran as tensions in the Middle East flare again.
It also comes amid United States' intense airstrike campaign against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Trump and his defense chief Pete Hegseth has warned of further action against Iran and its proxies.
Along with the B-2 bombers, Tankers and cargo aircraft can also be seen at the island airbase in the satellite images, reported CNN
Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell did not directly confirm that Pentagon is sending additional aircraft and “other air assets” to the region but said, "The United States and its partners remain committed to regional security … and are prepared to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the region."
Here’s a look at the B-2 deployment by numbers.
One-third B-2 bombers deployed in Diego Garcia
Number of times US has used B-2 in Yemen
The U.S. military has acknowledged using the B-2 in Yemen only once since the Israel-Hamas war began, reported AP
Number of pilots in B-2
The number of pilots in a single B-2 bomber is two
How many B-2 bombers in US fleet
There are 19 B-2 stealth bombers in the the U.S. Air Force fleet of which six are deployed to Diego Garcia
How many bombers initially built
There were about twenty one B-2 bombers initially built, but one crashed in 2008 and another was retired after being damaged in a 2022 crash, reported AP.