/The B-52 has been upgraded so many times almost nothing original is left, so is it still the same plane?

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress that enters service as the B-52J in the 2030s will have new engines, a new radar, new communications systems, a redesigned cockpit, and new avionics. The thing that will remain from the original 1950s aircraft is essentially the metal airframe, the structural skeleton. Everything that makes the aircraft function will be, effectively, new. It raises a question that aerospace engineers and philosophers might argue over in equal measure: at what point does an aircraft stop being the thing it started as?

The $2 Billion Engine Swap

In January 2026, the US Air Force awarded Boeing a $2 billion contract to begin replacing the engines on all 76 of its active B-52H bombers. The aircraft currently runs on eight Pratt and Whitney TF33 turbofan engines, powerplants that date back to the 1960s. These will be replaced with Rolls-Royce F130 engines, a modern commercial turbofan adapted for military use. Rolls-Royce will manufacture more than 608 of these engines at its facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. The new engines are expected to be significantly more fuel-efficient, extending the B-52's already considerable range and reducing its operating costs.

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The New Radar and Electronics

Beyond the engines, each B-52 will also receive a Raytheon AN/APQ-188 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, a modern system that replaces the mechanically-scanned radar the aircraft has used for decades. New communications systems for both conventional and nuclear missions are also being installed, along with a redesigned crew compartment intended to make the aircraft's interior less of a 1960s time capsule. Boeing delivered the first B-52H fitted with the new AESA radar to the Air Force in early 2026 for ground and aerial testing.

A New Name For a New Aircraft?

The Air Force has already acknowledged that these changes are significant enough to warrant a new designation. The upgraded aircraft will be called the B-52J — the first designation change since the H-model was introduced in 1961, over 60 years ago. Initial operating capability for the B-52J is projected for 2033. When it arrives, the Air Force will have an aircraft whose airframe is roughly 70 years old but whose engines, radar, avionics, and cockpit are entirely 21st century.

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