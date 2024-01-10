Thailand seeks public opinion as it moves to ban recreational cannabis use, after historic decriminalisation

Thailand has sought public opinion on draft legislation by the new government which seeks to ban cannabis for recreational use, making a major reversal over a year after the country became the first in Asia to decriminalise the substance. A potential ban would impact marijuana-related businesses which have flourished in the last 18 months amid relaxed laws.

‘All recreational usage is wrong’

The potential ban on the recreational use of cannabis is a part of delivering on an election promise of the country’s new conservative coalition government which came to power late last year vowing to tighten the rules and only allow medical use.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has repeatedly spoken out against the recreational use of marijuana amid concerns of drug abuse. “We drafted this law to prohibit the wrong usage of cannabis,” said Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew, earlier this week.

“All recreational usage is wrong,” he added. A statement posted on the Thailand health ministry’s website, on Tuesday (Jan 9) said that the new draft will allow only medical and health uses of cannabis while outlawing all types of recreational use.

If passed, the new law would impose fines of up to 60,000 baht ($1,700) for recreational use while advertising or marketing campaigns regarding such use could lead to prison terms of up to one year or fines as high as 100,000 baht ($2,856).

Notably, smoking marijuana in public remained illegal even under the relaxed laws. The recent draft comes after an earlier proposal was rejected in the country’s parliament back in November.

Thai people have until January 23 to give their feedback on the draft after which the cabinet will weigh both the proposed legislation and suggestions received before it goes to Parliament for further debate.

The possible impact

In 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to fully decriminalise cannabis, around four years after making medical marijuana legal. However, the move two years ago took things a step further as it was no longer a crime to grow and trade marijuana and hemp products.

If the new draft becomes a law, it would impose fines on cannabis farming without a licence, ranging from jail terms of one to three years as well as fines from 20,000 baht ($571) to 300,000 baht ($8566.4).

The move by the Thai government in 2022, also spawned an industry worth up to a projected $1.2 billion in the next few years since the full decriminalisation of marijuana led to the opening of thousands of dispensaries along with spas, restaurants and festivals.

Notably, Thailand’s long-planned decriminalisation was not perfect, as the government was forced to issue a raft of new regulations for cannabis use a week or so after the original law came into effect.

The several loopholes in the newly passed law at the time, raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone – including children.