Thailand PM vows to change law that allows recreational use of cannabis

Thailand's prime minister has said that he is against the recreational use of cannabis. Srettha Thavisin has said that within six months his government will "rectify" its cannabis policy and limit its use to medical purposes.

Need to rewrite the law

Talking to Bloomberg Television, he said the "law will need to be rewritten."

"It needs to be rectified. We can have that regulated for medical use only," he added.

The Thai PM also said that there will be no compromise regarding cannabis' recreational use, as the drug use has been "widespread lately."

Some tourist operators have welcomed the move towards a change in law, and say that loose industry regulations have caused problems like marijuana overdose.

Decriminalised narcotic

Thailand is the first Asian nation to decriminalise cannabis. In many Asian countries, the use and possession of cannabis carries heavy penalties and jail time.

Last year, in June, the nation delisted parts of the marijuana plant as a narcotic. The move was undertaken by the former coalition government.

This, as per the Guardian, led to a boom of cannabis cafés and weed dispensaries in popular tourist destinations like Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

However, the new Prime Minister Thavisin doesn't agree with the move.

"I don't support the recreational use of cannabis... only its use for medicinal purposes," Thavisin told local media last week.

"If this problem spreads in society, it may cause wider narcotic drug problems," he said in an interview with Thai outlet The Standard.

However, he vowed that for the benefit of the people, he would find a middle ground.

Currently, in Thailand, people older than 20 years of age are legally allowed to use cannabis within their residences. Additionally, food containing cannabis extracts can be consumed within licensed restaurant premises. However, pregnant or breastfeeding women are not allowed to consume cannabis or its products.

(With inputs from agencies)

