Thousands gather to 'smoke up' at Thailand's first fully legal cannabis festival

Updated: Jun 13, 2022, 05:35 PM(IST)

In Thailand, 3,000 revellers gathered under the moonlight to celebrate a major Thai cannabis festival following the Kingdom's decision to begin relaxing laws around the drug.

A celebration under the stars

The pungent smell of smoke was unmistakable as revellers celebrated under the stars at a major Thai cannabis festival following the kingdom's decision to begin relaxing the laws around the drug.

Thailand has long been known for its tough drug laws, but the government has steadily liberalised them in recent years and on Thursday the plant came off the banned narcotics list, decriminalising cultivation and possession.

While the changes stop short of Canada and Uruguay's decisions to fully legalise recreational use, Thailand hopes to cash in on the growing global market -- already worth billions of dollars -- for legal cannabis products, particularly in food and medicine.

(Photograph:AFP)