/‘Ghost jet power’: These are the most deadly weapons the Su-57 fighter jet carries?

The Russian Su-57 stealth fighter packs a deadly internal arsenal, including the 400-kilometre range Kh-69 stealth cruise missile and a 30mm automatic cannon capable of firing 1,500 rounds per minute.
The Su-57 uses two tandem main internal weapons bays between its engine nacelles to hold its primary payload. Carrying munitions internally significantly reduces aerodynamic drag and helps the aircraft avoid detection by enemy radar systems.
For precision ground strikes, the fighter deploys the Kh-69, a highly advanced subsonic stealth cruise missile. Featuring a range of at least 400 kilometres, it allows the jet to strike deep into enemy territory with low radar observability.
For long-distance aerial engagements, the aircraft is equipped with the R-37M long-range radar-guided missile. This weapon is specifically designed to eliminate high-value enemy targets from extremely long distances before they can retaliate.
The jet controls beyond-visual-range combat using the R-77M medium-range active radar-guided missile. This weapon allows the pilot to efficiently track and engage highly manoeuvrable enemy fighter jets in contested airspace.
For close-quarters dogfighting, the aircraft relies on an internal 30mm GSh-30-1 automatic cannon loaded with 150 rounds. Weighing approximately 50 kilogrammes, this lightweight cannon fires at a theoretical maximum rate of 1,500 rounds per minute.