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‘Supersonic ghost’: How fast is the Su-57 fighter jet really?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 11:22 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 11:22 IST

The Russian Su-57 is a supersonic multirole stealth fighter capable of reaching a top speed of Mach 2.0 and sustaining supercruise at Mach 1.3 without using fuel-guzzling afterburners.

The top speed
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(Photograph: AFP)

The top speed

The Su-57 is a twin-engine fighter aircraft that can reach an impressive top speed of Mach 2.0. This translates to approximately 2,458 kilometres per hour, placing it among the fastest stealth jets in the world.

Twin-engine power
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(Photograph: AFP)

Twin-engine power

The aircraft achieves this high speed using two Saturn AL-41F1 afterburning turbofan engines. These powerful engines not only push the jet past the speed of sound but also provide extreme agility during aerial combat.

The supercruise capability
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(Photograph: AFP)

The supercruise capability

A key feature of modern fifth-generation fighters is supercruise, the ability to sustain supersonic speeds without using afterburners. The Su-57 is officially listed as being capable of supercruising at a speed of Mach 1.30.

Fuel efficiency advantage
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(Photograph: Defence Forces)

Fuel efficiency advantage

By flying at Mach 1.3 without engaging afterburners, the Su-57 can conserve large amounts of jet fuel. This fuel efficiency allows the aircraft to maintain a long combat range of about 1,900 kilometres during missions.

Future engine upgrades
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(Photograph: Wikipedia)

Future engine upgrades

Russia is currently working on an upgraded engine for the Su-57, known as the izdeliye 30 or AL-51F1. This entirely new engine design is intended to further improve the aircraft's performance and increase its supercruise capability.

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