/From Diego Maradona to Lionel Messi to James Rodriguez | The goals that shook the world: FIFA World Cup's most memorable strikes

From Maradona's magical solo run to Messi's crowning moment, revisit six FIFA World Cup goals that became part of football folklore
Diego Maradona produced what many consider the greatest goal in football history during the quarterfinals against England at the 1986 World Cup. Picking up the ball inside his own half, Maradona dribbled past five English players before calmly beating goalkeeper Peter Shilton. The stunning solo effort lasted just a few seconds but became an enduring symbol of individual brilliance. FIFA later named it the 'Goal of the Century.'
James Rodríguez announced himself to the world with a spectacular strike in the Round of 16 at Brazil 2014. Controlling the ball with his chest outside the penalty area, Rodriguez unleashed a breathtaking volley that crashed in off the crossbar. The goal showcased technique, vision, and confidence at the highest level. It won FIFA's Puskás Award and remains one of the most aesthetically pleasing goals ever scored at a World Cup.
Dennis Bergkamp delivered a moment of genius in the dying minutes of the 1998 World Cup quarter-final. Receiving a long pass from nearly 60 yards away, Bergkamp controlled the ball perfectly, evaded a defender with a sublime touch, and slotted home from a tight angle. The goal combined vision, technique, and composure under immense pressure. It sent the Netherlands into the semifinals and remains a masterclass in ball control.
Carlos Alberto Torres finished one of the greatest team goals ever scored in a World Cup final. Brazil's players exchanged a series of precise passes before Pele rolled the ball into Alberto's path. Charging forward from right-back, he unleashed a powerful first-time strike into the corner. The goal capped Brazil's 4-1 victory over Italy and perfectly represented the beauty and fluidity of the legendary Brazilian side.
Maxi Rodríguez scored a thunderbolt in extra time during Argentina's Round of 16 clash with Mexico at the 2006 World Cup. Controlling a long diagonal pass on his chest, Rodriguez fired a sensational volley into the far top corner from outside the box. The strike was technically flawless and instantly became one of the tournament's defining moments. It helped Argentina advance and is still replayed by football fans worldwide.
Lionel Messi delivered one of the most important goals of his career during the 2022 World Cup group stage. With Argentina struggling and facing potential elimination, Messi struck a low effort from outside the box to break Mexico's resistance. Beyond its technical quality, the goal changed Argentina's tournament trajectory. The team regained confidence, went on an unbeaten run, and eventually lifted the World Cup trophy in Qatar, cementing Messi's legacy.