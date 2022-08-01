In pics - Cannabis tourism draws huge number of travellers to Thailand
Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 02:45 PM(IST)
The legalisation of marijuana in Thailand has resulted in a huge tourism boom for the island nation. With a number of events celebrating the announcement, people from around the world have been visiting Thailand for its latest attraction.
In 2018, Thailand became the first nation in Southeast Asia to legalise marijuana for research and medical purposes. But this year, it was permitted even for recreational purposes as the government legalised the plant as well as its extraction.
(Photograph:AFP)
Impact on tourism
The impact on tourism has been almost instant as almost 2 million tourists have visited the country in the first six months of 2022, according to Associated Press. Tourism was already a $52.63 billion industry in Thailand.
(Photograph:AFP)
Health purposes
The biggest proponent of legalising marijuana for medical use, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, predicts the market will be worth more than $3 billion in five years. (Source: Reuters)
(Photograph:AFP)
Cannabis products
Since the legalisation, entrepreneurs in Thailand have been trying to cash on the massive demand and right now, one can find a variety of related products in the market like cannabis-infused snacks, soaps, tea and even toothpaste.
(Photograph:AFP)
Tight regulations
While the surge in tourism was welcomed by all lawmakers, Thailand's tourism authority to Reuters said its cannabis policy was for medical purposes and not intended for people to get a high. The country is currently discussing a new bill that can tighten regulation for cannabis shops.