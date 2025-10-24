Hamas terrorists who had abducted Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival, and others who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught, were killed in strikes in the Gaza Strip earlier this year, the Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet announced on Thursday. The announcement came less than two weeks after Or and Mor were released from Hamas captivity as part of a ceasefire deal. Argamani, Or’s girlfriend, was rescued from Gaza in a special operation in June 2024. After an intelligence review, the IDF and Shin Bet said they were able to confirm the deaths of eight Palestinian terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7 and were involved in the abductions and murders of Israelis.

All were killed between March and August of this year. Among the terrorists listed by the IDF and Shin Bet was Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Shaar, responsible for the abduction of Argamani and Or on October 7. Shaar was killed in a strike on August 22.

Ahmad Abu Marhil, responsible for the abduction of Or on October 7, was killed in a strike on March 26. Arafat Dib, responsible for the abduction of Mor on October 7 and holding him in Hamas captivity in Gaza, was killed in a strike on May 30. Odeh Alyan Ahmad Qaware, who held Israeli hostages in captivity, was killed on August 26. Bakr Mujida, who broke Israel’s Gaza border barrier with a tractor in the October 7 onslaught, was killed on July 13. Firas Ghrir Sweilam al-Hadaf, who invaded Kibbutz Kissufim, was killed on August 23. Ibrahim Saleh Rajab Bakhit, who also invaded Israel on October 7, was killed on July 6, while Mu’ayid Mahmoud Muhammad Nufal was killed on March 27.

The effort to eliminate terrorists who participated in the October 7 onslaught was led by a unit in the Shin Bet named after the World War I-era Jewish underground organization “Nili,” an acronym for a Hebrew phrase that translates as “The eternity of Israel will not lie.”

The Nili unit was established immediately after the Hamas-led attack and comprised of experienced intelligence personnel from the IDF and Shin Bet.

Hundreds of October 7 terrorists, including top commanders in Hamas and other terror groups who commanded the massacre and abductions, were killed during the war due to the efforts of the Nili unit, said officials.

On October 7, around 5,600 Hamas terrorists stormed across the border, massacred 1,200 people, and took 251 hostages to Gaza. As per IDF estimates, more than 1,600 terrorists were killed during the onslaught in Israel, and 149 were captured, while the remainder managed to flee back to Gaza, where they were targeted during the war.

