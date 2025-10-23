/‘Your grandpa migrated from India to US in 1969’: Mehdi Hasan to Nikki Haley’s son over immigration

The British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan seemed to teach a lesson to Nikki Haley's son on immigration in the US. It all started on social media when Nikki's son, Nalin Haley, argued for ending mass immigration to the US. Hasan reminded him that Nilin's own grandfather was a migrant. Nilin's grandfather migrated from India to the US in 1969.

"I don't care where you are from. Even if it's Canada, we have to stop mass migration. We have too many people. It's irresponsible to let in immigrants when companies already aren't hiring, AI is replacing many jobs, and the economy is fragile. The last thing we need is foreigners taking away jobs Americans can do," wrote the 24-year-old, who is the son of former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

He also argued that states should be allowed to deny H-1B visas to foreign workers. He said, "Buy from businesses that hire Americans. I;m aware immigration law is federal but individual states should also be allowed to deny H-1B visa workers in their states."

Responding to this on X, Hasan wrote, "Nalin's grandfather, Ajit Singh Randhawa, the late father of Nikki Haley, a Sikh immigrant from India, had to confront similar bogus anti-immigrant arguments from the right when he moved to the US for work in 1969."