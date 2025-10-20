/Creating ‘viable alternative’ to govern Gaza key to success:of peace plan, Hamas will fail: Jared Kushner

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was a key negotiator in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, has said that the success or failure of the 20-point peace plan will depend on whether Israel and the international partners involved can create “a viable alternative” to govern Gaza, and if they do then Hamas is sure to fail.

“If they are successful, Hamas will fail, and Gaza will not be a threat to Israel in the future,” Kushner said in an exclusive ‘60 Minutes’ interview on CBS News.

Reflecting on the current situation in the Gaza Strip, Kushner said that as a terrorist organization he expects Hamas to employ violent tactics in an effort to reassert its power in Gaza.

“Hamas right now is doing exactly what you would expect a terrorist organization to do, which is to try to reconstitute and take back their positions,” Kushner said.

The interview took place just days before the US warned that Hamas may be planning an attack on Palestinian civilians. Israeli forces and Hamas also clashed over the weekend, with an Israeli military official saying the country struck targets in southern Gaza after Hamas shot at Israeli soldiers—marking a test of the ceasefire.

The US peace deal, still in its first phase, saw Hamas release 20 living hostages, and so far return the bodies of at least 10 confirmed deceased hostages.

The 20-point peace deal eventually calls for an interim governing body made up of “qualified Palestinians and international experts” to run Gaza, and overseen by a Board of Peace chaired by Trump.

The rebuilding and post-war governance in Gaza could be derailed by violence in the decimated strip. Video this week showed Hamas fighters executing Palestinians they accused of being gang members collaborating with Israel, said CBS News report.

Armed Hamas fighters are seen deployed as the terror group has been working to re-establish itself as the entity governing Gaza. The US said in a statement Saturday that attacks against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement.