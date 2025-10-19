/‘Will hand over body of another hostage if conditions suitable,’ says Hamas

The military wing of Hamas said on Sunday that it has found the body of another hostage during the ongoing search operations for the slain hostages. “We will transfer the body today if the conditions on the ground are suitable,” it said, adding that “any Zionist escalation will complicate the search and digging operations and the recovery of the bodies, which will lead to a delay in the occupation’s receipt of the bodies.”

“Today, the Al-Qassam Brigades found the body of one of the Israeli captives during ongoing search operations,” the group said on its Telegram channel.

If the handover takes place, it will be the 13th deceased hostage returned by Hamas since the ceasefire took effect last week.

On Saturday, Hamas had handed over “two coffins of deceased hostages” from Gaza, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu increased pressure on the militant group to share the rest more quickly under their ceasefire.

The Red Cross had notified the Israeli military that it has collected two caskets, with the apparent bodies of two slain hostages, from Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. The bodies were later taken to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Israel for identification.

Israel announced earlier on Saturday that Gaza’s sole crossing with the outside world, Rafah, would stay closed “until further notice,” tying it to Hamas’ release of the remains of all slain hostages.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing said on Saturday that it will hand over the bodies of two more hostages as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Al-Hadath channel reported that the target of an Israeli strike in central Gaza on Sunday was Yahya al-Mabhouh, a commander in the Nukhba forces—the elite unit of Hamas’s military wing—in northern Gaza.

Al-Mabhouh’s name appeared earlier in Palestinian reports as one of six people killed in a strike west of Deir al-Balah.

The IDF also repeated an urgent warning to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to avoid entering areas under Israeli control and not to approach Israeli troops.

“In the wake of repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement and the criminal attack carried out by Hamas terror elements this morning, the IDF will respond with great force against terror infrastructure and Hamas elements,” the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson Col. Avichay Adraee warned.