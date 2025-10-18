/Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies, identifies remains of another hostage

Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza on Saturday, raising the total number of mortal remains handed over to 135, said the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory. As per the ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump, Israel was stipulated to return bodies of 15 Palestinians in exchange for each deceased Israeli handed over to it by Hamas. Late on Friday night, Hamas handed over the body of another Israeli hostage, who Israel identified as Eliyahu Margalit. Hamas has handed over the bodies of nine Israelis and one Nepalese student since the ceasefire came into effect and claims the other bodies are not traceable.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday that Margalit’s body was identified after testing by the National Center for Forensic Medicine, and his family has been notified. The 76-year-old was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, from the horse stables where he worked in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

President Trump had warned that he would give a go-ahead to Israel for resuming the war if Hamas doesn’t live up to its end of the deal and return the bodies of all 28 hostages.

Meanwhile, the Gaza health ministry claimed that some of the bodies returned on Saturday bore signs of “abuse, beatings, handcuffing and blindfolding”, but the Israeli military denied the charge and termed the claims as usual “false propaganda” of Hamas.

Hamas says it is committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, including the handover of bodies, but claims the retrieval of bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation and the presence of dangerous, unexploded bombs.

The ministry of health also said that more than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in the two-year-long war. It claimed that the number of dead has risen since the ceasefire went into effect, as more dead bodies were found during recovery efforts under the rubble.

Hamas is also accusing Israel of continuing its attacks and violating the ceasefire.