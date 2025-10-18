/China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9

China Eastern Airlines has announced that it will resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9 after the governments of the two nations announced normalisation of ties. The airline has also started the sale of tickets for the route.

Both India and China had announced resuming direct flights between selected cities after a five-year hiatus following a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in August this year.

The flights between the two cities will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The outbound flight from Shanghai’s Pudong Airport will depart at 12:50 pm and arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:45 pm (local time).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The return flight will depart from Delhi at 7:55 pm and arrive in Shanghai Pudong at 4:10 am the next day.

The Chinese airline has selected the A330-200 aircraft for the route, which is known for its long-range performance and comfortable cabin environment, a company statement said.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced daily flights from Kolkata to China’s Guangzhou from October 26. The airline is also expected to launch flights between Delhi and Guangzhou.

Direct flights to China stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic and continued after border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops in April-May 2020 took bilateral ties to a new low.

The border standoff continued between the two countries amid heavy troop deployment on both sides in the Ladakh sector of the LAC.

An understanding was reached between the two sides last October, after which both the armies disengaged from the “friction points” of Demchok and Depsang.