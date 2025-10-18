Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9

China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9

Anuj Shrivastava
Edited By Anuj Shrivastava
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 21:20 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 21:20 IST
China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from November 9

Representative image Photograph: (Pexels)

Story highlights

The Chinese airline has selected the A330-200 aircraft for the route, which is known for its long-range performance and comfortable cabin environment. Earlier this month, India’s IndiGo Airlines had announced daily flights from Kolkata to China’s Guangzhou from October 26. 

China Eastern Airlines has announced that it will resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9 after the governments of the two nations announced normalisation of ties. The airline has also started the sale of tickets for the route.

Both India and China had announced resuming direct flights between selected cities after a five-year hiatus following a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in August this year.

The flights between the two cities will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The outbound flight from Shanghai’s Pudong Airport will depart at 12:50 pm and arrive at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:45 pm (local time).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The return flight will depart from Delhi at 7:55 pm and arrive in Shanghai Pudong at 4:10 am the next day.

The Chinese airline has selected the A330-200 aircraft for the route, which is known for its long-range performance and comfortable cabin environment, a company statement said.

Trending Stories

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced daily flights from Kolkata to China’s Guangzhou from October 26. The airline is also expected to launch flights between Delhi and Guangzhou.

Direct flights to China stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic and continued after border skirmishes between Indian and Chinese troops in April-May 2020 took bilateral ties to a new low.

The border standoff continued between the two countries amid heavy troop deployment on both sides in the Ladakh sector of the LAC.

An understanding was reached between the two sides last October, after which both the armies disengaged from the “friction points” of Demchok and Depsang.

Related Stories

About the Author

Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava

Anuj Shrivastava is a Senior News Editor at WION Digital with over 20 years of experience across publishing, print, and digital media. He’s passionate about news, has a penchant fo...Read More

Trending Topics