/Massive fire breaks out at Dhaka’s international airport; all flight operations suspended

A massive fire broke out at the cargo terminal of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday following which all flight operations at the airport were suspended by the authorities. According to local media, the fire erupted at the airport’s cargo village, where imported goods are stored, near Gate No. 8 at around 2:15 pm. Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Kawser Mahmud said teams from the airport fire department, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, and other agencies promptly responded and are working to douse the fire. Fire Service spokesman Talha Bin Zasim said nine firefighting units were initially deployed to control the fire, with 15 more heading to the scene. Officials said that as flames intensified, aircraft parked in nearby hangars were towed to safer locations.

Confirming the incident, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) Executive Director SM Ragib Samad told the media outlet Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), “The fire broke out at the cargo area of the airport, and all relevant fire units are working to bring the blaze under control.”

“We are handling an emergency situation; please cooperate with us. Our airport fire service teams are working to control the fire at Shahjalal International Airport. Fire units from the Air Force and Civil Defence are also engaged. You will receive accurate information in due time,” he said in an audio message circulated to the media.

He added that flight operations have been temporarily suspended due to the fire.

Dhaka-bound international flights diverted to Chattogram, Kolkata

Several Dhaka-bound international flights were diverted, with aircraft landing in Chattogram and Kolkata, while a number of departing flights remained on the taxiway awaiting clearance.

Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, the Fire Service, and two fire units of the Bangladesh Air Force are working to douse the fire.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“Thirty units are currently working at the site while six more are on the way,” Tahla Bin Jashim, an officer at the Fire Service media cell, told media around 4 pm.

“The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be determined. So far, no casualties have been reported,” he said.

