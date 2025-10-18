/Massive fire erupts at MPs’ Brahmaputra Apartments in Delhi, several fire tenders deployed

A massive fire erupted in Delhi’s Brahmaputra Apartments on Saturday (Oct 18). Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to put out the fire. The cause of the blaze is not known yet. The building, which is located about 200 metres from the Parliament, is one of the official residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

The incident was reported around 1:20 pm, following which the emergency services dispatched 14 vehicles, including a Turntable Ladder (TTL), as the building is multi-storey. There were no immediate reports of any casualties. The apartments are located near Pandit Pant Marg.

ADO Delhi Fire Service, Bhupender said, “At 1.22 pm, we received a call reporting a fire at Brahmaputra Apartments, located near Pandit Pant Marg... We immediately dispatched 14 vehicles, including TTL, as this is a high-rise building. So far, the damage is mostly on the stilt floor, and the upper floors are damaged externally. The fire has been brought under control, but our work is still ongoing... There is no casualty report yet…”

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale expressed concern at the incident and slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of late response to the fire, claiming that there was no fire brigade at the spot for 30 minutes.

