/Is Diwali on Oct 20 or 21? French embassy joins confusion with quirky ‘special video’ | WATCH

The French Embassy in India has joined the fun debate about the date of Diwali 2025, one of the biggest festivals of the country. This year, the tithi, or the auspicious timing of Diwali, is falling on both October 20 and 21, resulting in confusion among people. While people are confused which day to celebrate the festival of lights, the French Embassy took to social media to wish Diwali in a playful way, winning hearts from netizens.

In a “special video” shared on its official X handle, the embassy shows its employees asking each other when is Diwali. “Confused about the Diwali date? So are we! But one thing’s certain: lights, joy, and sweets await! Watch our special video on Deepavali - the festival of lights,” the embassy wrote on X.

In the clip, one says he ordered two kurtas, traditional Indian shirt, as he was not sure which day is Diwali. A second person is seen ordering flowers for Diwali on 20th. But when the florist claims that Diwali is on 21st, he says send half on both days.

Another woman is seen confused when to arrive at a Diwali party she’s been invited to as she is confused whether Diwali is on 20th or 21st. To this, her friend suggests to celebrate both days. In another scene, two chefs are confused for when do they have to make Kaju Katli, a popular Indian sweet made with cashews. To this, another person comes and says make enough for both days.

“Whether its on the 20th or on the 21st October, the lights of Diwali always shine bright! Let’s celebrate on both days,” the embassy staff concludes. “Shubh Deepawali.”

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, some users appreciated the gesture of the embassy and wished Diwali, some still seemed to engage in the debate on when is Diwali.

one user wrote, “Ohh god. You guys got caught in the Great Indian Panchang debate.” Another said, “Such a sweet message... all of us are asking the sane question!! And now we have the answer too.”