/At least 15 killed in Brazil road accident after bus driver loses control

Prajvi Mathur
By AFP
Published: Oct 18, 2025, 20:38 IST | Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 20:38 IST
This handout photo provided by Brazil's Federal Highway Police shows a bus destroyed after an accident on the BR-423 highway, near the city of Saloáa, in Pernambuco state, Brazil, on October 18, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

At least 15 people died in a road accident when a bus driver going the wrong way lost control of the vehicle in northeast Brazil, police said Saturday.

The tragedy involving the bus carrying 30 people happened late Friday in Pernambuco state.

The driver hit some rocks by the side of the road and then got going in the right direction, but crashed into an embankment and the bus flipped over, the statement said.

Eleven women and four men died in the crash. The number of people injured was not immediately disclosed.

The driver emerged with only slight injuries and tested negative for alcohol consumption, police said. He was taken to a police station.

Some of the passengers were ejected from the bus, they added.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.

