/Will Prince Andrew's royal shake-up affect Princess Beatrice and Eugenie status?

Prince Andrew has given up his royal titles, and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also no longer use the title of Duchess of York. But the question here is about their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Will their royal titles be affected as well? Or will they continue to serve in the roles they have been appointed to?



On Oct 17, Prince Andrew, the third son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, gave up his royal titles as his connection with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein took the headlines again.



Will Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s Royal Titles Be Affected?



The conversation started around the duties of Eugenie and Beatrice's roles in the royal family after the shocking statement was released by Prince Andrew. Although Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are not full-time working royals, despite Andrew giving up his royal titles, his daughters will remain unaffected.



Both sisters are living a happy life with their respective families. Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and has two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi.



Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is married to husband Jack Brooksbank, and has two sons, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank.



However, it has also been reported that King Charles has appointed Princess Beatrice to a key role after Andrew shared a shocking statement. Both sisters are involved in several public works, including participating in numerous charity events along with royal gatherings like Christmas.



In July 2025, Princess Beatrice took the role as patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, the royal patronage which was held by the late Prince Philip.



In the line of succession, Prince Andrew is currently eighth, Princess Beatrice is ninth, with her daughters Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and Athena Mapelli Mozzi behind her. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is twelfth in line, with her sons August Brooksbank and Ernest Brooksbank behind her.

