/Louvre robbery: Crown with 1,354 diamonds, 56 emeralds found broken near Paris museum

French authorities on Sunday (Oct 18) found a damaged 19th-century crown near the Louvre museum in Paris following a robbery earlier in the day. The crown, which belonged to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum’s website. Earlier today, the world-renowned museum was targeted in a heist, following which the officials said that the robbers made off with “priceless” jewels in broad daylight.

AFP reported, citing sources, that the authorities discovered the crown of Empress Eugenie near the museum afterwards. The robbery prompted authorities to close the Louvre for the rest of the day, as the police hunt the culprits. The tourists and visitors were evacuated from the museum, and armed soldiers patrolled around the main entrance.

The theft took place at the heavily guarded museum between 9:30 and 9:40 am. Three or four thieves broke into the museum and completed the heist in bright daylight on a weekend in just seven minutes and fled with “priceless” jewellery from the Louvre, which houses several valuable French crown jewels. They targeted two displays in the exhibition venue’s “Gallerie d'Apollon”. The thieves were wielding “angle grinders” and used a “cherry picker” to gain entry inside the museum. The authorities said, “Nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress,” but the crown of Empress Eugenie was later found near the museum.

Crown of Empress Eugenie