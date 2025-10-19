/Watch: Tourists asked to leave after Louvre Museum robbery, ‘priceless jwellery’ stolen

Tourists were sent back after the robbery in the famous Louvre Museum in Paris on Sunday (Oct 19). A video circulated online showed people leaving the place disappointed after they failed to catch a glimpse of the Mona Lisa.

What happened?

France's Culture Minister Rachida Dati first informed about the robbery.

"A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I'm on the site with museum staff and police," she said. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the theft lasted only seven minutes.

How did it happen?

As per police sources quoted by AFP, robbers arrived on a scooter carrying disc cutters and used a goods lift to reach their target. The thieves left with "priceless jewellery", the value of which is still being determined.

According to reports, Napoleon-era jewels were stolen during the heist.

Meanwhile, the French authorities on Sunday (Oct 18) found a damaged 19th-century crown near the Louvre museum in Paris following a robbery earlier in the day. The crown, which belonged to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum’s website. Earlier today, the world-renowned museum was targeted in a heist, following which the officials said that the robbers made off with “priceless” jewels in broad daylight.