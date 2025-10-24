/Congress MP Imran Masood compares Bhagat Singh to Hamas, says, ‘Both were fighting for their land’

Congress MP Imran Masood has stirred another political row by comparing freedom fighter Bhagat Singh to the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Reacting to the comparison, the BJP accused Masood of eulogising terror groups and insulting India’s freedom fighters. During a discussion on the October 7 attacks on Israel in 2023 in a podcast, the Congress MP became agitated on being told that Hamas was a terrorist organisation and asked “Was Bhagat Singh a terrorist as well?” When Masood was asked if there was a comparison between Bhagat Singh and Hamas, Masood replied in the affirmative and said, “They are fighting for their land. Bhagat Singh was also fighting for his land.”

“Bhagat Singh made the supreme sacrifice for his land. For you, Hamas is a terrorist organisation. I believe Hamas is fighting for its freedom. You are looking at their 250 hostages they (Hamas) had taken, but you are not looking at 1 lakh people Israel has killed. Israel is the occupier,” he added.

The Congress MP’s remarks have drawn a heavy criticism from the BJP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, “Boti Boti Imran Masood compares Hamas to Bhagat Singh ji. This is an insult to all freedom fighters.”

“Left and Congress eulogise terror groups and undermine all our heroes to make Gandhis look great. Earlier, Kanhaiya Kumar compared Bhagat Singh ji to Lalu Yadav! This isn’t the first time! Congress had earlier too insulted Bhagat Singh ji! They did this with Chandrashekhar Azad ji, Savarkar ji, Patel ji, Birsa Munda ji,” he added.

Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, after its terrorists breached the Israeli border and killed 1200 people, mostly civilians, and took 250 people hostage, marking the deadliest day in Israel’s history and triggering a war in Gaza.

Israel launched a massive military response against Hamas in Gaza, killing more than 67,000 Palestinians and triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis that deeply affected international politics.