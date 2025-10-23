/Congress-NC alliance faces tensions over Rajya Sabha seat sharing, yet vows to unite against BJP

Srinagar: The Congress party has expressed disappointment over the unfruitful negotiations with its ally, the National Conference (NC), regarding the allocation of four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the friction, Congress has reaffirmed its commitment to the alliance, prioritising unity against what it describes as the BJP’s “agenda of atrocities and subjugation.”

In a candid statement, Congress highlighted that the seat-sharing discussions were “not so pleasant,” citing unmet expectations from the alliance forged during the 2024 Assembly elections. The partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to counter the BJP and serve the people of Jammu and Kashmir, has faced challenges over the past year. Congress leaders and cadres reportedly endured “humiliations and apathy” from NC, straining the coalition.

Despite these setbacks, Congress emphasised its unwavering dedication to secular values and its resolve to forgo personal and party interests for a larger cause. “Our electoral alliance with NC in 2024 emanated from this larger commitment of ours,” the statement read, underscoring the party’s disdain for the BJP’s policies in the region.

Acknowledging the “hiccups” common in such arrangements, Congress reiterated that it was never a “partner in compulsion” and remains steadfast in its fight against communal forces, particularly the BJP. The party announced its decision to support NC candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats, describing them as “Candidates of Alliance.” This move, guided by Congress’s central leadership, reflects the party’s willingness to set aside differences for the sake of unity at a critical juncture.

“Having or not having a share in seats of any institutions, even as legitimate, is immaterial for us and our persistent pro-people struggle,” the statement added. Congress expressed pride in its ethos and urged NC to “prove itself” in upholding the alliance’s shared goals.

The statement concluded with a call for solidarity, emphasizing the need to confront the “paramount challenges” posed by the BJP.

