/'I gave my word to Arab countries’: Trump threatens Netanyahu will lose US support if annexed West Bank

US President Donald Trump has warned Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel will lose "all support" from America if it tries to annex the West Bank. In a Time magazine interview published on Thursday (Oct 23), the American president said about the West Bank annexation, "It won’t happen. It won’t happen. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries.

“And you can’t do that now. We’ve had great Arab support. It won’t happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. It will not happen. Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened," he added.

Israel's parliament approves bill for West Bank annexation

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Israeli parliament has preliminarily approved a bill that imposes Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank. Hamas decried the move and said it “reflects the ugly face of the colonial occupation”. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the move threatens the fragile ceasefire deal in Gaza. He is in Israel now following the visit of the US Vice President JD Vance.

The bill was passed on Wednesday, following a narrow margin of 25-24 votes. The bill, referred to as "Application of Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, 2025,” was pushed by far-right MK Avi Maoz. It will now be discussed by the Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.