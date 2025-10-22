Russia has rejected US President Donald Trump's demand for a ceasefire in the war with Ukraine. The Kremlin hinted that Russia's stance on peace remains unchanged. This came after Trump said last week that the Russian President Vladimir Putin wants a peace deal. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Trump’s demand for “an immediate ceasefire, which has suddenly become a topic of discussion again,” was contrary to what was agreed at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska in August.

“You see, if we just stop, it means forgetting the root causes of this conflict, which the American administration clearly understood,” Lavrov said, the New York Times reported.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I am referring to ensuring Ukraine’s nonaligned, nonnuclear status, which implies refraining from any attempts to draw it into NATO," he added.

A joint statement issued Tuesday morning, signed by the leaders of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and top EU officials, backed the American president's proposal for peace.

“Russia’s Stalling Tactics have shown time and time again that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace. We can all see that Putin continues to choose violence and destruction,” the statement said.