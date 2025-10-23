/Hours after Louvre heist, another French museum robbed off gold and silver coins worth $104,000

On Sunday (Oct 19), on the day of the Louvre museum heist, another museum in France was robbed. Around 2,000 gold and silver coins, amounting to $104,000, were stolen. This heist took place only hours after the massive robbery at the Louvre, where people flock to see Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting. It was a museum dedicated to the French philosopher Denis Diderot in Landres. It was on Tuesday, when the museum opened, that the workers noticed the display was damaged, and that was what alerted them.

What was stolen?

The silver and gold coins were part of the city’s private collection. These coins were discovered in 2011 and were traced back to 1790 and 1840, as per local media reports. They were found during renovation at the building, which now houses the museum.

Louvre director admits to security failure

On Wednesday (Oct 22), days after the heist at France’s Louvre museum, the director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. In the daylight robbery, thieves took away prized jewels worth $102 million from the premises. She also said that the diamond- and emerald-studded crown, which was dropped and damaged during the robbery, could be restored. In less than 10 minutes, the museum, where tourists flock to see legendary Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, lost its sparkle and sparked a lot of security concerns.

What all was stolen in the Louvre heist?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, however, has been found by the authorities in damaged condition near the museum. The crown has 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, and golden eagles, as per the museum website.