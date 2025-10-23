/'Camera did not cover balcony involved in break-in': Louvre museum director admits to security lapse

On Wednesday (Oct 22), days after the heist at France’s Louvre museum, the director Laurence des Cars admitted to inadequate camera surveillance. In the daylight robbery, thieves took away prized jewels worth $102 million from the premises. She also said that the diamond- and emerald-studded crown, which was dropped and damaged during the robbery, could be restored. In less than 10 minutes, the museum, where tourists flock to see legendary Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, lost its sparkle and sparked a lot of security concerns.

Speaking for the first time after the heist, the museum director told French lawmakers, “Despite our efforts, despite our hard work on a daily basis, we failed.”

She added, "The only camera installed is directed westward and therefore did not cover the balcony involved in the break-in.”

What all was stolen in the robbery?

As per a report by Bloomberg, the robbers stole a total of eight royal artifacts which included: a sapphire diadem, necklace, and single earring from a matching set linked to 19th-century French queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie-Louise, second wife Napoleon Bonaparte; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, however, has been found by the authorities in damaged condition near the museum. The crown has 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, and golden eagles, as per the museum website.