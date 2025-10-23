From the Mona Lisa to Crown Jewels: Heists and history, the Louvre's most infamous thefts

The last painting that was stolen was Le chemin de Sèvres, an oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot. It was painted in the 19th century and was put in the Louvre in 1902.

On May 3rd, 1998, the famous painting was stolen in broad daylight, and much like the Mona Lisa, no one noticed initially. However, by the time it was noticed, the museum was closed, and hundreds of visitors were searched for nearly three hours.

The thief managed to take the painting, which measured around 12 by 19 inches. The artwork is still missing today.

After this robbery, the security of the museum was tightened, which explains why no other robbery had taken place for 27 years until now.