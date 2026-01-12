Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Tensions escalate as 1,000 additional CBP agents likely to be deployed in Minneapolis after deadly ICE shooting: Report

Tensions escalate as 1,000 additional CBP agents likely to be deployed in Minneapolis after deadly ICE shooting: Report

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 12, 2026, 20:41 IST | Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 20:41 IST
Tensions escalate as 1,000 additional CBP agents likely to be deployed in Minneapolis after deadly ICE shooting: Report

Tensions escalate as additional CBP agents to be deployed in Minneapolis: Report Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

According to reports, federal authorities are sending about 1,000 additional CBP agents to Minneapolis. This comes after 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was shot by an ICE agent last week

Approximately 1,000 additional US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are likely to deploy to Minneapolis, according to two federal law enforcement sources, further expanding the federal presence in the city following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent last week. The latest wave of agents started arriving on Friday (January 9) and continued through the weekend, according to one of the sources. The deployment comes on top of roughly 2,000 federal personnel already sent to the area earlier this month, significantly increasing federal law enforcement operations in the region.

The increase follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three, during an ICE-related incident in Minneapolis. The shooting has intensified long-standing friction between federal authorities and city and state officials, who have criticised the federal government’s immigration enforcement strategy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tensions have been building for months, particularly after President Donald Trump expanded immigration operations targeting Somali Minnesotans in December as part of a broader national enforcement push. Local leaders have repeatedly called for federal agencies to coordinate more closely with local law enforcement, or to leave the city altogether, drawing sharp rebukes from federal officials.

As public scrutiny continues, the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday released new video footage showing the three minutes and 30 seconds leading up to the shooting. The video shows Good’s maroon Honda Pilot partially blocking a street as several vehicles believed to belong to federal agents stop behind her.

Trending Stories

In a statement posted alongside the footage, DHS alleged, without providing evidence, that Good had been “stalking and impeding a law enforcement operation” throughout the morning. Additional videos related to the incident are still emerging, and key questions about the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unanswered.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics