/Tensions escalate as 1,000 additional CBP agents likely to be deployed in Minneapolis after deadly ICE shooting: Report

Approximately 1,000 additional US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are likely to deploy to Minneapolis, according to two federal law enforcement sources, further expanding the federal presence in the city following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent last week. The latest wave of agents started arriving on Friday (January 9) and continued through the weekend, according to one of the sources. The deployment comes on top of roughly 2,000 federal personnel already sent to the area earlier this month, significantly increasing federal law enforcement operations in the region.

The increase follows the fatal shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three, during an ICE-related incident in Minneapolis. The shooting has intensified long-standing friction between federal authorities and city and state officials, who have criticised the federal government’s immigration enforcement strategy.

Tensions have been building for months, particularly after President Donald Trump expanded immigration operations targeting Somali Minnesotans in December as part of a broader national enforcement push. Local leaders have repeatedly called for federal agencies to coordinate more closely with local law enforcement, or to leave the city altogether, drawing sharp rebukes from federal officials.

As public scrutiny continues, the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday released new video footage showing the three minutes and 30 seconds leading up to the shooting. The video shows Good’s maroon Honda Pilot partially blocking a street as several vehicles believed to belong to federal agents stop behind her.