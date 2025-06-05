/Tata and Dassault come together to build Rafale fighter aircraft fuselages in India - FIRST TIME outside France

Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation, a French aerospace company, has now partnered with the India-based Tata group to manufacture some part of the fighter jets for India and other global markets as well.

According to a press statement, a manufacturing facility will be set up in Hyderabad.

The two companies have signed four agreements to build the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India.

This will mark the first time Rafale fuselage will be manufactures outside France, making it a decisive step in strengthening supply chain in India and its defence sector.

Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale, and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation said.

While, Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Advanced Systems Limited said that this production underscores the deepening trust in Tata Advanced Systems capabilities and the strength of India's collaboration with Dassault Aviation.

Reportedly, India used rafale jets made by Dassault Aviation were used in Operation Sindoor. Day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a bold message to Pakistan, defining "Laxman Rekha' against terrorism, the shares of Dassault Aviation extended a substantial uprise for a second straight session on May 14.

The shares jumped after the Indian Air Force launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, a precision strike aimed at terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India, marking a significant step forward in strengthening the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and supporting global supply chains," the press statement read.

"This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing," it added.

Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale.

It will include "the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section."

The first fuselage sections are likely to roll off the assembly line by 2028, and it is expected that the facility will deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.