Taiwan loses another ally to China, Nicaragua recognises Chinese sovereignty

Nicaragua severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan on Thursday and renewed ties with China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Nicaragua's foreign ministry declared in a statement that "the government of the Republic of Nicaragua today terminates diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any communication or official interaction."

"The People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government that represents all of China," the ministry stated, adding that Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.



In a statement, Taiwan's foreign ministry said it "deeply regrets" Nicaragua's decision to "unilaterally" sever ties.

"To safeguard national sovereignty and dignity, Taiwan has decided to terminate diplomatic relations with Nicaragua with immediate effect, end all bilateral cooperation projects and aid programs, and recall staff of its Embassy and Technical Mission in Nicaragua," the Taiwanese ministry said in the statement.

On Friday, government officials from Nicaragua and China will meet in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

According to Reuters, China has recently increased its attempts to sever ties with Taiwan's supporters, especially in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Guatemala, Honduras, Haiti, Paraguay, and Belize are just a few of the countries in this region who recognise Taiwan.

Taiwan now has only 14 formal diplomatic allies after Nicaragua's decision on Thursday.

