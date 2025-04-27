The suspect accused of stealing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s Gucci bag was arrested on Saturday (Apr 26) in Washington.

Advertisment

The pricey handbag, which was stolen on April 20 when Noem was on an Easter outing with her family at The Capital Burger in Washington, contained $3,000 in cash and other personal items, including her driver’s license, passport, DHS badge and apartment keys.

Also read | US Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is among most protected officials, but someone stole her bag as Secret Service stood nearby

The suspect, an illegal immigrant, was arrested by the DC Metro Police and the Secret Service, while a second one is still on the run, the New York Post reported, citing sources. The identity of the suspects is not revealed yet, and reportedly, the second suspect is also an illegal migrant.

Advertisment

DC US Attorney Ed Martin said that it was unlikely that Noem was targeted based on her high-profile position.

Also read | 'How does she buy a Rolex?' Kristi Noem wears '$60k watch' during her visit to Venezuelan prisoners, internet reacts

“There is no indication it was because of that,” Martin told NBC News. “It was frankly, it was a nice looking purse.”

Advertisment

He added, “This was not an amateur. This was a person, a thief, that knew how to do this. You could see how he scouted the room out.”

Also read | 'If you commit crimes against America...': DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warns as she visits Trump's fav El Salvador prison

How was Noem’s purse stolen?

As per the complaint filed with local police, the bag was at Noem’s table when it was taken. According to the company’s website, the bag is available for $4,400. It also contained a Louis Vuitton Clemence Purse worth $600.

According to CCTV footage, Noem’s purse was stolen by a masked man, who passed two plainclothes Secret Service officers sitting at the bar, and swiftly managed to pick up her handbag, tucking it under his jacket and walking out, reported NBC.

Watch | US-Houthi war: US continues 24*7 operations against Houthis

“President Trump’s direction to us is we charge these folks that are here illegally and we prosecute them, as well as deport them when need be, you know, as soon as that can happen,” Martin said, adding, “What I can tell you is he won’t be back on the streets in America.”