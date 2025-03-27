US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited President Donald Trump's high security and his "personal favourite" El Salvador prison where he has kept the Venezuelans, who he alleges are gang members have been held since their removal from the United States.

Her tour included two crowded cell blocks, the armory, and an isolation unit.

Noem's visit comes as the Trump administration has been cracking down on mass deportation and deporting alleged Venezuelan gang members prison which they describe as the "worst of the worst".

At the prison, Noem toured an area holding some of the Venezuelans accused of being gang members.

In the sweltering building of El Salvador, the prisoners were in white T-shirts, and shorts, silently staring from their cell without making a sound.

About a dozen prisoners were lined up by guards near the front of their cell and told to remove their T-shirts and face masks. Those men were heavily tattooed, while some bearing the letters MS, for the Mara Salvatrucha gang, on their chests.

After listening to Salvadoran officials, Noem turned her back to the call and recorded a video message.

"This is one of the consequences you could face,” Noem said. “First of all, do not come to our country illegally. You will be removed and you will be prosecuted. But know that this facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

As Noem exited the building, the men were heard shouting an indiscernible chant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Homeland Security posted on X, indicating that it would continue working with El Salvador, saying that Noem was slated to discuss how the US can “increase the number of deportation flights and removals of violent criminals from the US” during her visit with President Nayib Bukele.

Noem's visit is part of a three-day trip. She will also travel to Colombia and Mexico.

Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 and removed Venezuelans from the US, saying that the country was being invaded by the Tren de Aragua gang.

The Alien Enemies Act gives the president wartime powers and allows noncitizens to be deported without the opportunity to go before an immigration or federal court judge.

(With inputs from agencies)