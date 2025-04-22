Kristi Noem, the US Homeland Security chief, is among the most protected officials, or so one would assume. But what happens when her bag with thousands of dollars in cash and sensitive documents like her passport is stolen when the Secret Service protecting her was standing nearby?

Advertisment

An investigation is on after the theft of Noem's bag that also contained her Department of Homeland Security (DHS) identity card, some $3000 in cash, and possibly other sensitive documents.

Advertisment

Kristi Noem flies a Lockheed C-130. People ask, 'Is she a pilot?'

Noem confirmed that the purse had in it her passport, government access card, credit cards, blank cheques, driver’s license, keys and a makeup bag.

When and how was Kristi Noem's bag stolen?

Advertisment

According to reports, Kristi Noem's bag was stolen when she was at a private dinner in a Washington DC restaurant around 8 pm local time on Sunday (Apr 20) night.

'If you commit crimes against America...': DHS Secretary Kristi Noem warns as she visits Trump's fav El Salvador prison

She was with her children and grandchildren for the Easter dinner.

DHS said she was carrying the cash as she wanted to buy Easter gifts for her family.

Who stole Kristi Noem's bag?





The Secret Service, which was in charge of the security detail of Noem, is tight-lipped about the suspect.

But reports said the suspect is a masked male, who waited around the area before nicking the bag.

CCTV camera footage from the restaurant, Capital Burger, is being examined by the Investigators.

Kristi Noem says kids of migrants 'have the option' to not cross US border 'illegally'

The suspect must have sat very close to Noem's table, then slided her bag toward him with his foot, and walked away, NBC News reported citing sources.

'How does she buy a Rolex?' Kristi Noem wears '$60k watch' during her visit to Venezuelan prisoners, internet reacts

According to reports, the suspect was wearing a medical N-95 mask, was in the restaurant for some minutes with Noem's bag under his jacket, and walked away unnoticed.

How protected was Noem when her bag was stolen?

According to NBC News, two security men in plainclothes were positioned at the restaurant's bar, pretty close to where Noem was dining.

"We can confirm this was stolen. Her entire family was in town, including her children and grandchildren," DHS said in a statement.

"She was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” it added.